Triple H On What People Should Name Current Era: ‘We Didn’t Call It Attitude Era While We Were In It’

There’s been a lot of different opinions on what the current era of WWE should be called and Triple H gave his thoughts in a new interview. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), WWE’s head of creative weighed in on what he thinks the era will ultimately be called.

He said: “I think it’ll organically find its way to whatever people want to call it. We didn’t call it the ‘Attitude Era’ while we were in it, that kinda came later. In a lot of ways we were fighting for our lives back then. There was a company out there that had more money, that was doing big things, that was kicking out ass in a way and we wouldn’t let them. We were building up against something. Now we’re up against ourselves.“