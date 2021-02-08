Triple H Explains Idea Behind Sending Custom WWE Title To Other Champions

As previously reported, Triple H has already completed the tradition of sending a customized WWE title belt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In an interview with The Wrap, Triple H explained the origin story behind WWE sending title belts to non-wrestling champions, including how sports stars Aaron Rodgers and David Ortiz have fueled the inspiration behind the tradition.

“You see Aaron Rodgers motion for the title belt,” Levesque told The Wrap. “It’s just become synonymous with ‘The World Champion.’”

“David Ortiz — Big Papi — was a huge fan. Still is. Here’s a guy with all this bling, he’s got the earnings and the giant chains and everything. It’s part of who he is. When they won the World Series, he was such a big fan and was so into them, we [sent him a] title. He wore it nonstop and just put it over like a million bucks.”

Triple H also mentioned how receiving a WWE title belt has essentially replaced the popular Disneyland phrase for Super Bowl champions.

“Another thing you expect to get when you become ‘It,’ when you become the champion,” Levesque said. “Rocking one over your shoulder after winning the big game is the new “I’m going to Disneyland.”

Additionally, Triple H revealed that the custom belts that WWE send to other champions are hand-made and typically cost “a few thousand dollars.”