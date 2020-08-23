Triple H Congratulates Damian Priest After NXT TakeOver XXX

– Damian Priest defeated Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and The Velveteen Dream in a Ladder Match to win the vacant NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver XXX tonight and afterwards, Triple H congratulated him on Twitter.

“It’s good to be the champ. Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion, @ArcherOfInfamy! #ThePoint #NXTTakeOver”