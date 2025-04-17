– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE’s YouTube Channel, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H discussed WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and more. Triple H defended the booking of Jey Uso in a world title spot despite criticism of the choice. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on Jey Uso receiving a world title shot at WrestleMania 41: “Because people made it happen. Sometimes things happen organically along the way, they get you to where you want to be and Jey, through the Bloodline saga, was sort of a lynchpin in that storytelling and then goes off on his own. A lot of people question, once they leave The Bloodline, once they leave Roman, once they leave Heyman, are they going to be anything more than a tag team that they already were or are they going to be what they were or are they going to succeed and be anything more. You give them the opportunity to do all of those things.”

On how Jey clicked with the fans: “Jey, when he had the opportunity to do it, would click on these moments. At the end of the day, a lot of times, that’s just what our business is about, it’s about moments. A lot of people think — There’s a lot of criticism about this, that it’s just the in-ring product, it’s just this, it’s just that how technically good of a wrestler you are. Make me a list of the greatest performers in this business and that list will be two thirds of people that were worse than the majority of the list of great workers that didn’t get to the top.”

His thoughts on Jey Uso’s in-ring ability: “Jey has great athletic ability and the things that he does in the ring, he does well. Is he the most technical guy here, no. Is the greatest performer on the face of the earth in-ring, no. But, he has a charisma and a likability that he lets people in and they want to see him succeed. When you walk into a building with 10,000, 30,000, or 60,000 and he walks out and that whole place is doing his entrance with him and is hanging on everything he does and are hanging on his words and his moments, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office. Jey is proving what he said he was and that’s Main Event Jey Uso. Whether some people like that or not, there are people like Gunther who believe the in-ring is what matters. He’s either going to beat the entertainment out of Jey Uso or Jey Uso is going to survive all of that and prove that the box office is where it’s at.”

Jey Uso challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.