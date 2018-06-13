Triple H Denies Plans For Bigger Performance Center, Talks Potential NXT TV Deals

During Wednesday’s media call promoting NXT Takeover: Chicago, Triple H shot down reports that WWE is looking to build a bigger Performance Center. The full report from the call is here, but you can read a couple of specific quotes below via Wrestling Inc.:

On NXT possibly going live and moving to a traditional TV network: “To your point, the landscape of the world changes on a regular basis, whether that be cable live television, broadcast television, networks, OTT services and everything else, it’s changing on a daily basis. My point of view on that would be, ‘never say never.’ RAW and SmackDown are obviously the juggernauts, that will never change, but NXT has kind of grown into its own. It still is, at its core in some way, where people are developing. But at the same time, they’re still developing when they’re on RAW and SmackDown, I think you never stop doing that in this business. It really has become a third brand, an alternative brand. I think it’s different from both RAW certainly, and SmackDown. It has its own wide fanbase and I think that there’s interest there, so you can never say never. It’s all in what comes up down the line.”

On Bobby Roode saying that WWE was planning a new and larger Performance Center: “We have no current plans for a larger facility that are in the works. It is constantly something we are looking at, growing and evolving, I never want to be stagnant to where we are. The Performance Center is kind of the heart of what we do, because it’s creating the future and it’s churning out all this talent, plus the content we’re creating there. There will be some announcements on some new things we are doing from there soon. I’m always open to that idea of expanding out in the future. Is it in my mind? Absolutely. Have we started actually doing that yet or physically going down that road? We have not. But I do appreciate Bobby’s enthusiasm for it, certainly.”