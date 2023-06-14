wrestling / News
Triple H Sends Denver Nuggets WWE Title For NBA Championship Win
June 13, 2023 | Posted by
The Denver Nuggets are the new NBA Champions, and Triple H sent them a WWE Title to celebrate the win. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals on Monday, defeating Miami Heat in game five to clinch their first championship win. The WWE CCO posted to Twitter noting that he was sending a title along, writing:
“Hard work. History made.
Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn”
Hard work. History made.
Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/uHslBSXisk
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2023
