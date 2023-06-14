Triple H Sends Denver Nuggets WWE Title For NBA Championship Win

The Denver Nuggets are the new NBA Champions, and Triple H sent them a WWE Title to celebrate the win. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals on Monday, defeating Miami Heat in game five to clinch their first championship win. The WWE CCO posted to Twitter noting that he was sending a title along, writing:

“Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn”