Triple H Describes His Approach To Portraying Heels On WWE TV

Triple H believes that heels have to be justified in their actions, which he incorporates into the storytelling in WWE. The WWE CCO spoke on The Flagrant about his approach to writing heels into storylines, saying that their motivations have to be justified in the characters’ mind.

“Some of the things we try to do now, a lot of it in our creative, I’ve always believed that bad guys have to be justified,” The Game said (per Fightful). “Might be f**ked up reasoning, their way of looking at it is really warped, but they gotta be justified. They can’t just do, ‘Why are you doing that?’ ‘Because I’m a bad guy.'”

The company’s top villains will be in action at WrestleMania 41 starting on Saturday.