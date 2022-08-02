Triple H Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was When He First Came To WWE

Logan Paul delivered in his match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and is now signed with the company, but Triple H acknowledges he didn’t know who Paul was at first. The WWE EVP and head of creative was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show on Tuesday and talked about his initial reaction to Paul coming into the company back in April of last year, noting that he didn’t know who the internet celebrity was.

“You want me to be completely honest?,” he said when asked what his reaction was to “Jake Paul’s brother” coming in (per Fightful). “I said ‘Who the f**k is that?’ [laughs] ‘Yeah, who?’ Yeah, no offense. It’s funny because some people talk about our business and how they watched as a kid. That means they’ve never watched and they don’t wanna offend me. It’s not for everybody.”

He continued, “When they first said it, Kristen Prouty walked in and talked all about it and [I went] ‘Yeah, I don’t know who that is.’ Yeah, I had no idea and then they told me and I started looking at it and I was like ‘Holy shit, these dudes are massive’. I have kids right and they’re watching all this stuff and now it’s on your radar, so you start hearing people talk about it where if I would have heard people talk about it before I wouldn’t have ever paid attention to it. Now, you start paying attention to it like this thing is huge and we gotta get with this guy.”

Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38, then was betrayed by Miz after the match. He returned to get revenge on Miz and picked up the win at SummerSlam. He is signed with WWE for a multi-year, multi-event deal.