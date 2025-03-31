Triple H Says It Didn’t Take Much To Convince John Cena To Turn Heel

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Triple H spoke about the conversation he had with John Cena about turning heel and how Cena didn’t need much convincing. Cena turned heel for the first time in over twenty years at Elimination Chamber. He attacked Cody Rhodes and sided with The Rock. Here are highlights:

On pulling the trigger on Cena’s turn and if it was on the top of his ‘to-do’ list: “For me? For sure. You always want to approach things like the ‘what ifs’. You have a blank slate and John’s amazing. John comes in and goes ‘I’m gonna come in for that year and then I’m gonna be done. Whatever we want to do in there, let’s go.” So you begin to have those conversations. What is the absolute biggest possible thing we can do? And then work with the reality of what everything is. People forget about that. All these people are people. Reality, jobs, all these other things. John is wrapping up a movie now. But that opportunity is the biggest thing we can do. Would have been very easy – and I’m sure John, at some point, will talk about this – would have been very easy for him to come in here and say, have us roll through all these dates, I’ll do my greatest hits – everyone is going to love it. I’m going to wave at the fans, kiss babies, sign autographs. Do the same stuff I’ve been doing for 20-plus years and everybody is going to love it, it’s going to be great. Or… we can blow people’s minds and go in a different direction and make the whole world go “wait, what just happened?””

On convincing Cena to do it: “It was a conversation – without getting into the details – it was a conversation that when it was brought up, everybody… I think in John’s mind he was like ‘wow, I didn’t think you were going to say that. I love it.’ It’s a challenge to him. John’s not a complacent person, right? I think he would have done it and he would have done it happily and he would have done it for fans, but I think there would have been a piece of him that would have been like “alright, I’m just going to go through my day here. This now, I guess it’s no different than if a Hollywood role for any actor where they say ‘we’d like you to play the character you’ve played in 20 other movies pretty much and just do the same thing.’ It’s like “OK.” At a certain point in time they come and they give you something way off something you’ve ever done and you’re like ‘Wow, alright, that’s a challenge I’ve never done before. That energises you and gets your creatives juices going and excites you, it lights you up as a performer. This is going to be special because John is lit up about it. We’re lit up about it. It’s going to be incredible.”