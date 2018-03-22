Triple H Discusses Daniel Bryan’s Quest to Return to the Ring, New NXT Championship

– Triple H spoke with USA Today’s For the Win for a new interview and discussed Daniel Bryan being cleareed to return and more.

On Daniel Bryan being cleared to return: “It’s been an amazing process. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do is tell talent that they can’t do this anymore. That you can’t live your dream. And for somebody like Daniel, man, it was soul-crushing. He went through *a lot* to try to get back to where he was, without any guarantee that it would ever work. But you take the advice of the doctors, the same doctors that told you he couldn’t, tell you he can… man, it’s like a second lease on life for him. Really excited, really happy for him. Watching him on TV the other night, just sitting at the monitor watching was unbelievable.”

On Stephanie McMahon having her first-ever WrestleMania match: “They’re thrilled. I think they’re still not fully believing it yet, though they’ve seen us training and all that stuff. It’s unique for them to see their mom in the ring. They see me in the ring occasionally but not all that often either. This is an exciting match. My oldest daughter’s old enough to know who Ronda is and understand what she’s bringing to the table, so it’s exciting. But also, this is the first time Steph’s ever competed at WrestleMania. People don’t get that – she’s been out there, she’s been in the ring, she’s been a part of a lot of big things…. This is a moment for her. First time ever at WrestleMania, it’s huge. And, look, we have three daughters. In the time that we’re in with the Women’s Evolution and seeing an athlete the caliber of Ronda come in and get media and get attention on a different level, it’s very exciting for them.”

On NXT debuting the North American Championship at Takeover: “I think it’s part of a long-term strategic plan for the brand. You see with the UK title, the North American Championship, I think as we branch out and become bigger, [with more] opportunities in different places. It allows for multiple events to take place with championships represented where I feel like, in locations across North America, Mexico, Canada, the North American Championship can be defended and be a main event-style match with the right players. The NXT Championship could be going internationally at that same period of time. It really depends, but it’s part of a long-term strategic plan.”