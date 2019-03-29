Triple H Discusses NXT Being A Profitable Live Event Brand

– On Thursday’s NXT media call (via Wrestling Inc), Triple H discussed Sean Waltman & Scott Hall training at the WWE Performance Center and NXT being a profitable brand.

On Waltman & Hall Coaching: “There’s a certain culture that goes into it and we want to stay true to that. Sometimes we have people who come in as just a guest coach and that’s what they’re looking to do. Come in for a week, impart their wisdom and go home and then we’ll bring them back a month or two later and they can impart their wisdom again. [Waltman] did great. It was great to see him of course. It was like the old days for a minute.”

On The Growth of the Performance Center: “The Performance Center has grown. We have at any given time in the ballpark of 100 talent in the facility and then another 30-40 in the UK. So it’s grown exponentially and a large percentage of that is international. I think 45 percent is international from 22 different countries.”

On NXT Being Profitable: “NXT in the US does somewhere around 200 live events per year. Is there room for growth for that? Yea, but we also want to make sure it’s done in a way that is profitable and not a drain. NXT is a profitable brand from the standpoint of the live events.”