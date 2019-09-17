Triple H Discusses The Creative Team Behind NXT

– On a recent NXT media call (via Wrestling INC), Triple H detailed the creative team behind NXT and more.

On NXT Creative Team: “From a creative side, [the process] doesn’t change [with the move to USA]. We’ve had a team that I’ve liked for a long time that is central to doing this,” said Triple H. “They’ve been our team for a long time and they oversee NXT and also have some oversight on the UK. That’s been core and part of that core is having guys like [Road Dogg] and Shawn Michaels down there. I can’t say enough of us being able to work together with the writing team and with William Regal, Matt Bloom and Sara Amato.”

On Main Roster Talent Going To NXT: “I don’t like using that [phrase] ‘main roster talent,’ but if you’re a talent on Raw or SmackDown, you now see NXT as a viable opportunity. There’s not a week goes by where I don’t here from a Raw or SmackDown talent offering their services for NXT,” revealed Hunter.

“When something special like NXT is going on, people are excited to be a part of that. When they then have the opportunity to see that ship from the Network to the USA Network, that’s a game changer perception-wise. Now, everybody is interested. If you’re not in the mix on something on Raw or SmackDown, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, I wonder if I can do something there.'”

On Killian Dain: “I think he is a phenomenal talent that is a sponge for growth and wants to get better all the time,” said Triple H. “There’s always gonna be ebbs and flows; things that work and things that don’t. The beautiful thing that we’re creating opportunity where you’re doing something here and then you get an opportunity to do something else. If it works, phenomenal. If it doesn’t work, okay, there’s other opportunities here and there will be all over the globe.”