Triple H Discusses What WWE Looks For in New Recruits, Crossover Athletes Joining WWE

– WWE.com has quotes from Triple H during his media call to promote launch of the new WWE Performance Center recruiting website. The highlights are below:

On what WWE looks for in recruits: “We hear it a lot: ‘I wish I had known how to get there, I maybe would’ve tried this earlier.’ If you’re a fan of [WWE] and now you have that opportunity, you want to take it. That allows us to bring in the best athletes from around the globe and really filter through the best of the best.”

On crossover athletes: “Sports like rugby are really interesting pools for us. There are elite athletes at every level … and they’re the best athletes in the world. So there’s guys like Daniel Vidot, who is coming in with us now, we’re just working through the visa process of getting him started. Or Luke Menzies, who has signed a development contract with us. Those are examples of athletes who come out of a rugby environment [with] larger-than-life personalities, but they’re used to that physicality, that daily grind and they love it. It’s a perfect fit for them.”

On finding a balance between physical ability and personality in recruits: “We look for a lot of things, but the first and foremost of those things being charisma. We’re looking for the human being first. We’re looking for the person that, when they enter a room, they have that innate ability to take someone’s attention — that X-factor that draws you to them. We’re also looking, through that training or tryout process, to find emergent leaders that are going to represent WWE and themselves in the best possible way.”