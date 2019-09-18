Triple H Doesn’t Want NXT To Be Three Hours

During a recent media call promoting NXT’s move to USA (via Fightful), Triple H was asked about the possibility of NXT going to three hours in length, which he said he’s not in favor of.

He said: “Me, personally, I wouldn’t want to go three hours. Every hour that you add gets exponentially harder. It really does. For the last couple of years, one of the more difficult things in the NXT brand has been bandwidth of…we have a lot of talent, I would like to debut them, I would like to get them on TV and I don’t have the space. With an hour show, the real estate of where you could put people — every single episode we would do I was like, ‘Man, I’d really like to get this person on the show and I just don’t have the space.’ Two hours, to me, is not about speeding up storylines or increasing the amount of time you see talent, it’s about having the opportunity to debut more and letting more talent shine.“