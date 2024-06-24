Triple H On Dominik Mysterio’s Storyline With Liv Morgan: ‘Apparently, Dom Is a Machine’

Triple H recently shared a couple thoughts on Dominik Mysterio’s ladies man status as of late. Mysterio, who is of course partnered with Rhea Ripley on WWE TV, has found himself in the sights of Liv Morgan while Ripley has been out of action. THe Game was asked about the situation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and quipped that the younger Mysterio clearly must something special to him, all things considered.

“Dom, when you look at him, it’s not like you look at Dom and go, ‘Well this is a guy that all the chicks dig,'” Triple H said (per Fightful). “He does have good hair. Apparently, Dom is a machine.”

Morgan has been toying with Mysterio regularly on WWE TV as part of her revenge tour against the injured Ripley.