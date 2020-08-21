wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H and Drew McIntyre Talk ThunderDome, WWE Stock Price Down
August 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H, along with WWE champion Drew McIntyre, joined ESPN’s First Take to discuss WWE ThunderDome, SummerSlam weekend, and more. The video is described as follows:
WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H and WWE champion Drew McIntyre join First Take to discuss the changes made to adjust to no fans being at events, engaging with virtual fans and the possibility of Stephen A. Smith entering the ring.
– WWE stock closed at $42.73 per share on Friday afternoon, down from Thursday’s number of $44.03 per share.
