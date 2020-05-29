WWE News: Triple H & Drew McIntyre Tweet About WWE Fan Raising Money for NHS Nurses, Becky Set for Game On!, Street Profits & Matt Riddle Team Up

– Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear on Game On! on CBS. The show is hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

– Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, the Street Profits, call upon The Original Bro, Matt Riddle, to join them against The Grizzled Young Veterans & Joseph Conners in this never-before-seen NXT UK Hidden Gems match in Plymouth, England.

– Triple H & Drew McIntyre both tweeted about 7 year old WWE fan, Caelan McFaulds, raising money for the NHS (National Health Service) in the United Kingdom. The crowdfunding campaign that Caelan and his father set up is raising funds for NHS nurses that are working at their local hospital, The Monklands in Coatbridge/Airdrie, to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week I learned about a young man who wrote a story about his dream of being in the main event of #WrestleMania and since then, Caelan has raised over £1200 for @NHSuk! Amazing things can happen when you dream big. Thanks for dreaming of others! https://t.co/InPsGaCVWB pic.twitter.com/szdNosaUX1 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2020