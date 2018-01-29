 

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates The Dudley Boyz, The Rock Announces Boxing Fight for HBO, Brian Pillman Book

January 29, 2018 | Posted by Ashish
– Triple H tweeted out a congratulations to the Dudley Boyz about the news that they will be part of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class.

– As a favor to HBO, The Rock announced the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and “Triple G”, Gennady Golovkin II. He posted the following on Instagram making the announcement. The fight takes place May 5th.

– The Brian Pillman biography, Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later, is now out on Kindle via Amazon. The book chronicles Pillman’s personal and professional life and features new details about his football and wrestling careers.

