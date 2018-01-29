wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates The Dudley Boyz, The Rock Announces Boxing Fight for HBO, Brian Pillman Book
– Triple H tweeted out a congratulations to the Dudley Boyz about the news that they will be part of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class.
One of the most devastating, entertaining, championship decorated, and now HALL OF FAME-caliber tag team. Congratulations on the #DudleyBoyz on being named members of the #WWEHOF Class of 2018. @TestifyDVon … get the rings! @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/sSlIQpIUET
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 29, 2018
– As a favor to HBO, The Rock announced the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and “Triple G”, Gennady Golovkin II. He posted the following on Instagram making the announcement. The fight takes place May 5th.
Rematches are funny things. Sometimes they’re cash grabs, put into works before the first fight even happens. Then you have times where it’s absolutely necessary. When two of the best in their field, possibly ever, met face to face and delivered an epic performance that didn’t have a resolution. As a competitor it eats at you, creates a void that can not be fulfilled until you meet again in the ring. As a fan, it’s something special because you know you’re watching greatness and history unfolding before your eyes. Fight fans around the world, I’m honored and fired up to announce this rematch. @HBO @canelo @gggboxing #CaneloGGG2 #ItAintGonnaBeAnotherDraw @HBOBoxing
– The Brian Pillman biography, Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later, is now out on Kindle via Amazon. The book chronicles Pillman’s personal and professional life and features new details about his football and wrestling careers.