WWE News: Clip of Triple H and DX Prepping for Hall of Fame Induction, Bobby Fish Prepares for TakeOver, NXT Mixtape Features 22 Kicks
May 30, 2019
– WWE released a new Triple H clip for Creation and Destruction: Triple H’s Road to WrestleMania. The special will stream on the WWE Network after NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out the clip where Triple H and DX plan for their WWE Hall of Fame induction from April of this year below.
– A new video is out showing Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era getting ready for NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new NXT Mixtape today featuring 22 Kicks That’ll Knock Your Head Off. You can check out that new NXT Mixtape video below.
