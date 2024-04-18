Triple H Enjoyed Working With The Rock In Build To WrestleMania 40

Triple H says he had a lot of fun working with The Rock in the buildup to WrestleMania 40. The People’s Champion appeared on WWE TV and feuded with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside Roman Reigns, leading to their match at the first night of the PPV. Triple H spoke at SBJ World Congress of Sports for a new interview and talked about working with Rock; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On working with Rock in the lead-up to WrestleMania: “I can only imagine what’s next for The Rock. He has his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do in a meaningful way and want to do it in a way where he’s not just, ‘Hey, I’ll come in, tell me what to do, I’ll do this.’ All of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creative, his branding, everything. ‘I want to invest in this and make it an amazing ride for our fans.’ It doesn’t get any better than that. His coming in, just across the board, if you would have told me in the beginning of the conversations we were going to get The Final Boss heel version of The Rock, I would have said you were crazy, but that’s his level of commitment.”

On Rock returning down the road: “He goes off, makes a few movies now, but as he said a week ago, he’ll be back and it will be a hell of a ride when he comes back. It is in his DNA, it is who he is as a human being. He absolutely loves it. You can see it in his passion for it. He might be going in a million different directions, but the second he steps into our world, he’s all in on us. I was fortunate enough to work with him all through the 90s and 2000s. It was a blast to get back together and creatively do this together. I had a great time.”