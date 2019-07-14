WWE News: Triple H Says New Faces at EVOLVE Event Seized Their Opportunity, Canvas 2 Canvas Features ABCs of WWE, Ricochet Receives Gift From Kacy Catanzaro

– Triple H congratulated all those involved with last night’s EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration event. The card was broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Triple H wrote on Twitter, “Congrats to everyone involved with #Evolve131. @WWNEvolve showcased a lot of new faces to the @WWEUniverse and they all seized every bit of the opportunity.” You can check out his tweet below.

– A new Canvas 2 Canvas video is out today from WWE. Today’s feature features an ABCs of WWE theme featuring Eddie Guerrero, The Game Triple H, and The IIconics. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Chronicle clip for the upcoming Ricochet special. In the new sneak peek, Ricochet returns home after winning the WWE US title to get a special gift from his girlfriend, Kacy Catanzaro. You can check out that clip below.