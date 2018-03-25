Triple H Is Excited To Be A Part Of Ronda Rousey’s Debut Match

In an interview with Express, Triple H said he was excited to be part of Ronda Rousey’s debut WWE match at Wrestlemania 34. Here are highlights:

On wrestling with his wife at Wrestlemania: “This is actually Steph’s first match at WrestleMania. The opportunity to step in the ring at WrestleMania with Steph is very exciting, she’s very excited about that opportunity but then to go back in time, so to speak, with Kurt and I … It’s awesome to see Kurt come back after all this time.”

On working with Rousey: “And then to step into the ring with probably one of the biggest signings from an outside notoriety standpoint and certainly one of the most amazing signings athletically is the signing of Ronda Rousey. For her to come in to the WWE, not just as an attraction, not just as somebody coming in and looking for a moment or shine on a different platform, but she really feels like she’s home and that WWE is going to be bigger than anything she’s done in her career and she’s really excited about being here and wanting this.”

On being part of her debut: “To be there as a part of the launch of that, and that’s really what this is, it’s just the opportunity to get her going and to kind of launch what she’s going to bring to the table. It’s really exciting and this will be a special one for a lot of reasons for me and it’s funny because it kind of encapsulates a lot of things for me. My relationship with Steph, my history with Kurt but also a long journey of conversation and everything else with Ronda.”