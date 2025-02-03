Triple H Is Excited For WWE Evolve, Compares It To Beginning Of NXT

Triple H is looking forward to the launch of WWE Evolve, noting that it reminds him of how NXT began. The WWE CCO spoke about the newly-announced show at the Royal Rumble post-show press event, noting that it will feature a lot of WWE ID talent.

“That will be a show that I’m excited about,” Triple H said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “In many ways for me, it seems like going back to the very beginning of NXT, where nobody knew who anybody was, and it was just a bunch of young kids trying to find their way to get in the business, and that’s what we’re going to go back to with that show.”

He continued, “Evolve will showcase a lot of the talent of our WWE ID program, and feature talent that are training in the Performance Center now where we have roughly 100, 120 talent training there at all times. Some are just getting started and this is a way for them to sort of cut their teeth and get that experience of live crowds, and doing live television, and doing television and really break in.”

The show is set to have its first taping later this week at the WWE Performance Center and air on Tubi starting March 5th.