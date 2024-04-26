Triple H Explains the Challenge of Putting Together the WWE Draft

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque shared a video on his Instagram account ahead of tonight’s SmackDown, featuring Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft. In the video he speaks about the challenge of putting together the WWE Draft and making sure both rosters are balanced.

Triple H said on the WWE Draft, “Draft’s always an exciting show. The difference from this and anything else is that a lot of thought has to go into this about where everybody goes, where everybody lands. You want the rosters to be balanced. You want them to have a little bit of everything. So, the trick is making this the best it can possibly be going forward from today, but at the same time, putting on the best show that you can for tonight. So, it’s always a challenge. We’ll see how we do.”

Triple H also wrote in the caption of the video, “The #WWEDraft poses challenge, change, and endless opportunity… and it all begins tonight. 8/7c LIVE on #SmackDown @foxtv” You can view that clip he shared below: