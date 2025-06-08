– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H’ Levesque discussed the official announcement that WrestleMania will be returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year for WrestleMania 42. This will mark the first time WrestleMania is held in the same venue and city in back-to-back years since WrestleMania IV and V in 1988 and 1989. During the presser, Triple H explained the decision to move WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans to Las Vegas, which he considers “the entertainment capital of the world.” Below are some highlights:

Triple H on WrestleMania 42 returning to Las Vegas: “When you have a record-shattering, biggest WrestleMania of all time in Vegas, it’s great to be able to say we’re going back to the entertainment capital of the world. And we’re looking forward to breaking this year’s records there.”

On what went into the decision to pivot back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania: “Man, hard for me to say what the No. 1 decision, but I think just the event itself, and Vegas the entertainment capital, and to be able to go back in there, it’s built for stuff like what we do. And to be able to go back in there a second time, the things that we learned this time, and how we handled the week there and everything else, this one will be even better. So, it’s a great opportunity for us to go in there in a place that people love going to, people will love going to again, and we love New Orleans. And we love our partnership with them. We were able to grow that partnership with them through this process as well, so I think it’s a win for everybody.”

WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 18-19, 2026 in Las Vegas.

