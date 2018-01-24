Triple H Explains Why Shayna Baszler is a Good Match For Ember Moon

– Triple H spoke on today’s NXT media call about Shayna Baszler debuting in NXT, her matchup with Ember Moon and more. Highlights are below, per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On Baszler: “To me what stands out with Shayna is… there’s a certain persona, a certain aura to her. I thought it since the first time that I ever saw her, this was years ago. I don’t know what it is, she just has this personality; she comes across as this badass, quiet, almost like (and I hate using the word, but like a) bully component to it. It just works out. She’s so matter of fact when she’s in the ring. She obviously has a lot to learn and has a great learning curve, but the character was there to a point where it was very easy to put her in a place where she would become that ‘bully’ and somebody that brought something different to the table where she could take advantage of people.”

On Baszler matching up with Ember Moon well: “At the same point in time, [Shayna] gives me an emotional attachment to Ember [Moon] as the defender. Ember, up until now, her connection has been her desire to succeed and her overcoming these obstacles, trying to get to the championship. And she got there, OK, but now what? So, now I need something to make me emotionally connected to her, and to me I saw that desire to do two things; to present Shayna as this nasty bully and Ember as somebody who does not like that nasty bully and will come to the defense of it. In today’s environment, that’s a relevant story. Is Shayna necessarily the bully, or is she doing what she needed to do to get what she wanted? That’s kind of the conflict story for [William] Regal, so I feel like it worked on all levels, and I feel like they’ve done a great job of getting it to where it needs to go. To me, that’s what it’s about sometimes, the storyline, not just necessarily the ‘oh, well she just got here, so she’s just got to beg awhile longer’. Shayna’s got more experience to gather, but she’s in a good position where we can tell a really good story with it.”