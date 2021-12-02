Triple H Explains The Benefits Of New WWE Next In Line Program

As we reported earlier today, WWE announced a new program called NIL – Next in Line, which will get college athletes a direct path to WWE. In an interview with Fast Company, Triple H spoke about the benefits of the program and how this will be beneficial to athletes and WWE. Here are highlights:

On how the program works: “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show athletes a path to WWE, and engage with them in a way where they can learn more about it, we can learn more about them, all while working together, and finding out if it’s a good fit before they’re even finished college, and before they need to make any decisions about what they’re going to do in that next stage of their life.”

On how this makes it easier for athletes: “In my generation, and even more recently, you sort of had to know someone. We’ve put a lot of effort into recruiting athletes and finding athletes to let them know WWE is a potentially lucrative opportunity for them if they’re interested and passionate about it.”

On how it helps WWE: “It opens us up to a whole world of athletes that we’ve never been able to connect with in this way. For us, the next generation of superstars will come out of this program.”