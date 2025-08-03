Triple H Explains How WWE Reflects Society

– During a recent interview with The Sports Agents, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque discussed how WWE is like a reflection of our current society. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on how WWE reflects society: “I think in many ways, WWE is a reflection of society. It’s in a way that I don’t know if people understand it, but when they look back, they can see it. In the 90s and Attitude Era, yes, the product was very different. Yes, a lot of the things we did then, we would not do now. It was sort of where society was and where television was. Shock television, shock radio hosts. It was a big piece of the world at that time.”

On how wrestling reflects our world now: “We are now a reflection of the world we live in now. It’s always a line that you’re at. You don’t want to cross it, but you want to know where the line is. It’s always something that we’re constantly aware of and constantly shifting our product to maintain that line that society dictates is the right line to be on.”

