Triple H On the Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Being Proud of Cody

Triple H weighed in on the shocking finish to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and his admiration for what Cody’s accomplished. Reigns defeated Rhodes in the main event of night two, and the WWE CCO talked about the match itself and the finish, and suggested that the story was continuing as this was “the end of a chapter.” You can see some highlights below:

On the match itself: “For me, [that was] every single thing a main event at WrestleMania should be, on both sides. The spectacle of the entreances, the build, the hype, deafening crowd, peope on the edge of their seat the whole time all the way through to the last segment. And then, you know, maybe for a lot of people a shocking outcome, right?”

On the finish of the match: “What I will say about that is, it’s always interesting to me when people say, ‘How could that happen?’ Or, ‘How could they do that in that moment?’ And it’s almost perfectly spelled out in this story. ‘I need to finish the story.’ In the WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on Raw, in the sold out Crypto Arena, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, but the story continues and that’s where this gets interesting to me. So you know, I think that is what is the most amazing thing about our business. The story never ends.”

On Rhodes: “And for Cody, so proud of him as a performer. The hardest thing in the world to do is walk away from your comfort zone. To walk away from something you’re doing. No matter how difficult that environment you’re in is or anything, to go with what you’re familiar with and walk away into an unknown environment is one of the most difficult things you’ll ever do in your life. And he did that, gambled on himself in the biggest way possible. And succeeded at it. But that wasn’t his goal, and he knew when the time was wright, that all those things he was doing. All the gambling, all the moments that he was creating, were to get back to what he really wanted. Which was to be here, and be the WWE Champion. And to fulfill what he feels is his legacy, and his career and his birthright to some degree. To do what his dad didn’t, you know? All those things.

“But to see that journey, to see him go through all those things as incredibly strong. It’s an incredibly tough journey and an incredibly strong person to do that. And to do that in this business is really difficult, and he’s done it. And tonight, if anything, he proved and earned his place at the top of this business. And I really mean that. As a performer, as an athlete, as a businessman, as everything else. As a man, earned his place in this business tonight.”

If you use any of these quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.