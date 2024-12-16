Triple H Recalls First Meeting With Roman Reigns, Told Dusty Rhodes Reigns Would Be ‘The Biggest Star’

In an interview with The Roommates Show (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about his first meeting with Roman Reigns and revealed what he told Dusty Rhodes after that meeting was over.

He said: “The first time I ever met Roman Reigns, I had just taken over and started what would become our developmental system, and he had just transitioned over from football to being in our developmental system. The first day I met him, I sat down with him for 20 minutes just to get to know him a little bit. Walked out of the interview and, at the time, Dusty Rhode was working in developmental with me, I walked up to Dusty and said, ‘If that kid is not the biggest star we ever have in ten years, I don’t know what we’re doing. Holy shit. He has everything.’ When he walked in the room, you couldn’t help but look at him and go, ‘Who is that?’ He has an innate X-factor charisma. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it’s the guy you don’t see it in them, ‘He’s good. He’s athletic. He’s this and that,’ but it’s really the character stuff. Sometimes it clicks and sometimes it doesn’t.“