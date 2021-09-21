Triple H Issues First Statement Since Cardiac Issue, Says He’s ‘Doing Well’

Triple H has issued his first public statement since undergoing a cardiac issue earlier this month, noting that he’s “doing well” as he recovers. As reported back on the 8th, the WWE executive underwent a heart procedure for what was referred to as a “cardiac event” and The Game posted to Twitter to give fans an update.

Triple H wrote:

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

See you soon”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Triple H on a quick and full recovery.