WWE News: Triple H Presents German Soccer Team With Custom WWE Title, Clips From WWE Experience In Riyadh

Triple H has presented German soccer team Bayer Leverkusen with a custom WWE Title. WWE announced on Friday that the WWE COO presented the team with a custom Undisputed WWE Championship after their victory to become Bundesliga Champions in what ended up being an undefeated season.

The announcement reads:

Bayer Leverkusen receive custom Undisputed WWE Championship following Bundesliga victory

WWE today announced the presentation of a Custom Undisputed WWE Championship to Bayer 04 Leverkusen following their victory over Augsburg to officially become Bundesliga Champions and the first team in the history of the competition to complete a full season without a loss.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen finished on 90 points with 28 wins and 6 draws, 17 points ahead of second-placed Stuttgart. Taking to social media, the team reveled in their success writing “WE ARE BUNDESLIGA CHAMPIONS!”

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, revealed the Custom Undisputed WWE Championship on social media today, congratulating the team on their impressive season.

The presentation to Bayer 04 Leverkusen comes just weeks ahead of WWE descending on Germany for SmackDown on August 30 and Bash in Berlin on August 31. Bash in Berlin, taking place at the Uber Arena, marks the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to take place in Germany.