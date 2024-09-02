wrestling / News
Triple H Says Giulia Has a ‘Bright Future’ In WWE Following NXT No Mercy Debut
September 1, 2024 | Posted by
Triple H took to social media to comment on Giulia’s debut at NXT No Mercy. Guilia made her debut at Sunday’s show, coming out to confront Roxanne Perez after the latter retained the NXT Women’s Championship.
The WWE creative head posted to Twitter after the show, writing:
“No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy”
No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy https://t.co/cVUWWsZgOY
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Bayley’s Return, Road to Bash in Berlin Tour
- Backstage Notes From WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes Update, Randy Orton & MGK Talk
- Arn Anderson Says Sid Vicious Had The Best Look In Wrestling History
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestlers Not Being Happy With Zeus Working WWE SummerSlam 1989