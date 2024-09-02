Triple H Says Giulia Has a ‘Bright Future’ In WWE Following NXT No Mercy Debut

Triple H took to social media to comment on Giulia’s debut at NXT No Mercy. Guilia made her debut at Sunday’s show, coming out to confront Roxanne Perez after the latter retained the NXT Women’s Championship.

The WWE creative head posted to Twitter after the show, writing:

“No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy”