Triple H Gives Update Following Pectoral Surgery

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H posted to Twitter to give an update following surgery on his pectoral muscle. The WWE COO noted that he is out of surgery and “all is well.” You can see his post below.

The Game suffered the injury early in his match alongside Shawn Michaels against Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel.

