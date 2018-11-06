wrestling / News
Triple H Gives Update Following Pectoral Surgery
– Triple H posted to Twitter to give an update following surgery on his pectoral muscle. The WWE COO noted that he is out of surgery and “all is well.” You can see his post below.
The Game suffered the injury early in his match alongside Shawn Michaels against Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel.
Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.
Road to recovery starts… NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018