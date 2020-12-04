Triple H Gives Update on Karrion Kross, Says He Could Return ‘Any Second’

Triple H provided an update on Karrion Kross in a recent interview, teasing the former NXT Champion’s imminent arrival. The Game spoke with Ryan Satin for a new interview that has yet to be released, but Satin gave out a couple of notes including an update on Kross who has been out of action since he had to relinquish the NXT Title in August right after winning it due to a separated shoulder.

Satin noted that after he asked about Kross, Triple H replied, “To quote him, tick tock. Any second.”

Kross himself said that, as Triple H alluded to, in early November. Kross also replied to Satin’s tweet, as you can see below: