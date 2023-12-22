Triple H Reportedly Handling WWE Hall of Fame For First Time Ever

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be the first to happen completely under Triple H’s control. Vince McMahon had been in charge of the ceremony prior to the TKO merger.

The Observer notes that the same rules may apply for the ceremony as in the past (particularly when it comes to “women, minorities and characters that the audience would know” and wrestlers who “make sense politically”). However, Triple H may be more open than McMahon due to being a fan of wrestling outside of WWE.

The Hall of Fame falls under creative and so Triple H will be the one signing off on inductees. However, it was noted that if Nick Khan wanted someone to get inducted, that would be taken into consideration.