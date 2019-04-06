WWE News: Triple H and HBK Take Photo With Johnny Gargano, Triple H Gets New Vest Patch for Hall of Fame

– Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels posed for a photo with new NXT World champion Johnny Gargano after he won the title at last night’s NXT TakeOver: New York Event. You can check out that photo below. Gargano defeated Adam Cole at last night’s event to win the title.

– WWE released a new video of Triple H getting a new patch on his vest for tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The Game joins the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X. The video also shows him getting his beard trimmed. You can check out that video below.