Triple H Expects ‘Massive Things’ From New WWE PC Class
– As previously reported, WWE announced new talent to the roster and the next Performance Center class, which includes EVOLVE champion Austin Theory and Santana Garrett. Triple H took to Twitter today to share his thoughts on the new recruits.
Triple H wrote, “Experienced competitors, veterans, athletes from multiple disciplines all coming to the @WWEPC to learn and train alongside the best in our industry. I expect MASSIVE things from this class and am excited to welcome them. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT”
Experienced competitors, veterans, athletes from multiple disciplines all coming to the @WWEPC to learn and train alongside the best in our industry. I expect MASSIVE things from this class and am excited to welcome them. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT https://t.co/WBhmV890vZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 15, 2019
