wrestling / News

Triple H Expects ‘Massive Things’ From New WWE PC Class

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE NXT

As previously reported, WWE announced new talent to the roster and the next Performance Center class, which includes EVOLVE champion Austin Theory and Santana Garrett. Triple H took to Twitter today to share his thoughts on the new recruits.

Triple H wrote, “Experienced competitors, veterans, athletes from multiple disciplines all coming to the @WWEPC to learn and train alongside the best in our industry. I expect MASSIVE things from this class and am excited to welcome them. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Triple H, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading