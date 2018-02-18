Triple H Reaches 7 Million Twitter Followers, Update on WWE Superstars’ Twitter Ranks

– WWE’s Triple H has now reached over 7 million followers for his Twitter account. He’s now the third most followed “wrestling” personality following only The Rock (12.6 million followers) and John Cena (10.9 million followers). You can check out a list of the top 10 most followed personalities from WWE below (via WrestlingInc.com). Roman Reigns falls just short of the top 10 at approximately 3 million followers.

1. The Rock (12.6 million)

2. John Cena (10.9 million)

3. Triple H (7.1 million)

4. Randy Orton (5.8 million)

5. Sheamus 4.8 (million)

6. Steve Austin (4.4 million)

7. Daniel Bryan (4.3 million)

8. Shawn Michaels (3.9 million)

9. Nikki Bella (3.4 million)

10. Chris Jericho (3.4 million)