Triple H Set To Make ‘Huge Announcement’ On This Week’s WWE Raw
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
– Triple H is appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw with a “huge” announcement teased. WWE posted to Twitter on Monday6 afternoon with a video in which Byron Saxton and Mustafa Ali noted that The Game will be on tonight’s show for the big announcement.
No word as of yet what the announcement is. Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.
