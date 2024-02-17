wrestling / News

Triple H Hypes Bron Breakker on WWE Smackdown, Says He Has ‘Unlimited Potential’

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Bron Breakker is now a member of the WWE Smackdown roster after signing a contract on last night’s episode. In a post on Twitter, Triple H hyped the news and said Breakker has ‘unlimited potential’.

He wrote: “Unlimited potential, an already impressive resume… and he’s got that dog in him. Welcome to #SmackDown, @bronbreakkerwwe! This is a big one.

