WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT UK Tapings, WWE Asks Fans About Returning Stars At Evolution, Elias Prepares Sound Check

– Triple H hyped today’s NXT UK tapings on Twitter, showing off the venue that the event will be held at in Cambridge, England. Talent advertised include Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson, Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Charlie Morgan, Noam Dar, Rhea Ripley, Nixon Newell and Dakota Kai.

The doors are open and the first night of #NXTUK in Cambridge, UK is about to begin! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/sRBEXFQbMc — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2018

– WWE has released a behind the scenes clip for the upcoming Walk With Elias: The Documentary, which debuts Monday on the WWE Network.

– WWE has posted an image on Instagram, asking fans who they’d like to see return at the Evolution PPV. Names featured include AJ Lee, Alundra Blaze, Beth Phoenix, Eve Torres, Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Layla, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Stacy Keibler, Summer Rae, and Torrie Wilson.