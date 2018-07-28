Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT UK Tapings, WWE Asks Fans About Returning Stars At Evolution, Elias Prepares Sound Check

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H NXT NA Title

– Triple H hyped today’s NXT UK tapings on Twitter, showing off the venue that the event will be held at in Cambridge, England. Talent advertised include Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson, Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Charlie Morgan, Noam Dar, Rhea Ripley, Nixon Newell and Dakota Kai.

– WWE has released a behind the scenes clip for the upcoming Walk With Elias: The Documentary, which debuts Monday on the WWE Network.

– WWE has posted an image on Instagram, asking fans who they’d like to see return at the Evolution PPV. Names featured include AJ Lee, Alundra Blaze, Beth Phoenix, Eve Torres, Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Layla, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Stacy Keibler, Summer Rae, and Torrie Wilson.

🤔🤔🤔 #WWEEvolution

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Evolution, Triple H, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading