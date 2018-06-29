Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT UK Tour Dates, New UpUpDownDown, Free John Cena vs. Batista match

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, hyping the upcoming NXT UK tour dates running from July through November…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

– Here is a free John Cena vs. Batista from Extreme Rules 2010…

article topics :

Batista, John Cena, NXT, NXT UK, Triple H, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Larry Csonka

