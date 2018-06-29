wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT UK Tour Dates, New UpUpDownDown, Free John Cena vs. Batista match
June 29, 2018 | Posted by
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, hyping the upcoming NXT UK tour dates running from July through November…
You helped launch a brand. Now see it in action.
Tickets for all four #NXTUK shows are available … NOW. #WeAreNXT
July 28/29: #NXTUKCambridge
Aug 25/26: #NXTUKBirmingham at #InsomniaGamingFestival
Oct 13/14: #NXTUKPlymouth
Nov 24/25: #NXTUKLiverpool
https://t.co/Wgc465ZEbQ pic.twitter.com/z45iRbEzi8
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…
– Here is a free John Cena vs. Batista from Extreme Rules 2010…