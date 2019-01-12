Quantcast

WWE News: Triple H and Drew McIntyre Hype TakeOver in Blackpool, NXT UK TakeOver Pre-Show Video

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H, Drew McIntyre, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and more posted some tweets to hype up today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. You can check out some of those tweets below.

– WWE released the embedded video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool pre-show video. The show is set to start at 1:30 pm EST. The main show then starts at 2:00 pm EST. You can check out the pre-show video below.

