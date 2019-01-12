WWE News: Triple H and Drew McIntyre Hype TakeOver in Blackpool, NXT UK TakeOver Pre-Show Video

– Triple H, Drew McIntyre, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and more posted some tweets to hype up today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. You can check out some of those tweets below.

Almost 2 years to the day since this photo was taken:@NXTUK has launched a popular weekly series@PeteDunneYxB has held the @WWEUK Title for a record 600+ days

Opened @WWEPC in the UK.

Crowned the 1st #NXTUKWomens Champion.

& tonight we TAKE OVER the @WWENetwork! #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KommJ3ggPF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2019

Two years ago we changed British Wrestling from the empress ballroom in Blackpool. Tonight we go back to Takeover the world. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3lBKYkhLXq — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) January 12, 2019

18 years ago when we were trying to get British wrestling back off the ground @wwe seemed so far away. On my UK return 4 years ago we put the extraordinary talent on the map. This week, another goal was reached w/ the opening of the British PC & today’s first ever #NXTUKTakeover pic.twitter.com/G3Qmq8a8sT — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 12, 2019

2 years ago a brand was born and I became the first @WWEUK Champion…. Tonight @NXTUK #TakeOverBlackpool @trentseven and myself become the first #NXTUK Tag Team Champions. 👌🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/KnENFXdgpE — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) January 12, 2019

Tonight’s a huge night for British wrestling and for @NXTUK. We started this brand in Blackpool two years ago, and tonight we return to take it to the next level. Make sure you’re watching @WWENetwork at 7pm GMT!!#NXTTakeOverBlackpool pic.twitter.com/dwGMXdmjKv — Mark Andrews (@MandrewsJunior) January 12, 2019

– WWE released the embedded video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool pre-show video. The show is set to start at 1:30 pm EST. The main show then starts at 2:00 pm EST. You can check out the pre-show video below.