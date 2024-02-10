Triple H Hypes Viewership for WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show

– In a post on social media, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque hyped the social engagement for Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show in Las Vegas. According to the graphic shared by Triple H, the event drew 100 million social views in the first 12 hours since it streamed live, marking a record for WWE.

The livestream also drew 4.7 million social views across all social platforms. It was also announced as the most-viewed non in-ring event livestream of all time. Triple H wrote on X, “Thank you to everyone who watched the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff. The Road to @WrestleMania is just getting started…” You can view the graphic that he shared below.

The Kickoff show featured Cody Rhodes announcing Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 despite Roman Reigns trying to opt for The Rock as an opponent. The Rock then slapped Cody Rhodes after Rhodes said Reigns and The Rock’s grandfathers would be ashamed of Reigns.