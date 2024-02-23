Triple H On the Importance Of First Teaching New Wrestlers Safety

Triple H recently spoke about the importance of teaching new wrestlers to protect their opponents right off the bat. The WWE CCO spoke with Xav & Michelle for Breakfast and talked about who protecting the people you’re working with is the first thing talent is taught.

“The first thing that you’re taught when you start learning how to do this [is to] protect your opponent at all times,” Triple H said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s a team effort. Everybody’s working together to make something look incredibly realistic hopefully, but be as safe as possible. And there’s a fine line there.”

He continued, “Mistakes happen all the time, and half the time injuries happen on simple things that nobody thinks you’re going to get injured on, but you turn the wrong way or something. There are people that are just not necessarily the safest or reckless in the business and they usually weed themselves out.”

Triple H was in charge of NXT for several years before taking time off due to his health issues, then returning to take over WWE’s creative as CCO.