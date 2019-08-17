WWE News: Triple H on Importance of Winning KOTR, Charlotte Flair Meets Young Fan During Summerslam Weekend, Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak Reveal Latest Picks

– WWE released a video where Triple H discusses the importance of winning the King of the Ring Tournament. You can check out that video below. Triple H won the tournament in 1997 after beating Mankind (Mick Foley) in the finals. Triple H stated the following on the match:

“King of the Ring is one of those moments in time that if you have it, it can be complete career changing moment. Winning King of the Ring can put you on a trajectory in your career to be a top player in the WWE for years to come. And you don’t have to look any further than the list of people that have won that have gone on to do just that. It was a launch pad for Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was a launch pad for me, for Bret Hart, for a lot of talent that it just took them to a whole other level, what it means to be a performer and a star here in WWE.”

– The CBC published an article on WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair meeting a young fan during Summerslam weekend in Toronto.

– Oney Lorcan has added Humberto Carrillo to his team for his upcoming Captain’s Challenge match. The match will take place on August 20 on 205 Live. Lorcan’s team now consists of him, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, and Humberto Carrillo against Drew Gulak as Team Captain of his own team. Gulak’s team currently features himself, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, and Angel Garza.

Gulak added Garza to his team earlier today. Both men still have one more person to pick for their respective teams for their upcoming 10-man tag team match. You can check out their tweets below.

THE THIRD PICK FOR MY TEAM IS HUMBERTO CARILLO BECAUSE HE TRAINED WITH ME AT THE PC AND I KNOW HOW FRIGGIN GOOD HE IS AND HOW GOOD HELL BE FOR THIS TEAM AND HONESTLY HE IS THE LAST REAL NINJA — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 17, 2019