In an interview with the Flagrant podcast (via Fightful), Triple H gave his thoughts on the criticism WWE recieves on the internet and why he is likely to dismiss it. He brought up Jey Uso as an example, who has received backlash online after winning the Royal Rumble.

Triple H said: “The internet is not real life. The bitching and complaining that is on there is not real life. You can read the internet and it will sound like this thing is dead. I’ll use Cody as the example. ‘Cody has already jumped the shark. He’s dead as a babyface.’ Really? I’m in an arena with 10,000 people every night going apeshit for him. He’s selling the most merchandise. Sure, whatever you want to say on the internet. The beautiful thing for our business, unlike a movie or TV show or even a book, we have a focus group (every night). As we begin to tell these stories, you know, ‘This is working. This is not working.’ Whether people are bitching online, the reaction of people live. ‘Jey Uso is terrible.’ What are they doing? (Yeeting). Merch, reaction of the crowd, everything he does. It’s just the opinion of a few people.”