Michael Cole Claims Triple H Had To Intervene To Get Jacob Fatu Into Canada

During today’s Countdown to WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), Michael Cole revealed that Triple H had to intervene with Canadian authorities to get Jacob Fatu into the country. Fatu is set to team with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga against Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Cole said: “WWE, including Triple H, actually had to get involved with Canadian authorities to actually allow Jacob Fatu to get into this country for this match tonight. This is how dangerous this man is considered, not only by WWE, but outsiders as well. Paul Heyman warned us about this man.“