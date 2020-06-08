Triple H Names Io Shirai, Damien Priest & Killer Kross as NXT Takeover: In-Your House’s Breakout Stars in Q&A

Triple H and Renee Young discussed the events of NXT Takeover: In Your House in the traditional post-event Q&A, which featured The Game breaking down the matches and performances. You can check out a full recap and the video below:

* The Q&A starts with Road Dogg doing a mic check and being a goof before running off to leave Renee Young and Triple H there. Young asks Triple H about the whole production aspect of the show and he says he thought it was incredible. He says it was a different vibe from the usual serious feel in NXT, right down to the colors. He puts over the team recreating the set and Todd Pettengill’s return, saying it was great to have fun stuff in there. He says he asked Young to participate with big hair, and she points out that she went ’90s but Triple H no-sells it.

* Triple H talks about Code Orange opening the show and says he loves it because music sets the tone, vibe and tempo for NXT’s identity. He says listening to it makes you want to go crazy and those bands are looking for an outlet to do what they do. He says it took one phone call to WWE’s music guy, who said he thought Code Orange were all stuck in their house because of the pandemic and that it was easy to put together from that. The band drove down from Pittsburgh and set up their own gear. He said the band is very much like family to them and big fans of the product. It’s been great for both of them and they kicked it off in the biggest way possible.

* He moves right into the six-woman tag team match, which he says was phenomenal. He reiterates what he’s said before, that the women’s division is second to none. He says he’s very proud of the division and says it’s stacked, pointing out that when the NXT Horsewomen left, everyone thought the division was doomed. But Asuka picked it up and then has continued from there. He notes that the two women’s matches had phenomenal talent and the rest of the roster is as incredibly strong as well. He says they don’t “give” the women the main event, they earn it and he wouldn’t want to follow that.

* Talking about the main event, Young asks what he expects of the division now that Io Shirai is champion. He says Io has been someone for him that he felt was a gamechanger like Asuka was. He says it took some time to transition and it’s tough to come from a completely different style and environment, but she’s delivered and here we are. He says she’s one of the best, if not the best, all-around in-ring performers for women that there is, and she proved it tonight. He puts over the dive off the set and says Io is continuing to grow and show the world why she’s in her spot.

He adds that he feels like Rhea Ripley’s 2020 hasn’t gone how she wanted yet, but he sees a different level from her and she was amazing. She says the Rhea Ripley from tonight is way better than the Ripley from last year. She says this match will make her better and she hasn’t yet scratched the surface of how she can be. And she’s just 23 years old, so the future is bright. As for Charlotte, he says he knows she gets criticized but she wasn’t handed anything because of who she is. She’s earned it and is one of the best performers period in the industry and to want to come back to NXT and help the women is awesome. And behind that he says right behind these three are a great group in Candice, Mia, Tegan, Dakota, Raquel, Shotzi and so on.

* They move on to the North American Title match next. Triple H says Gargano doesn’t have a match that wasn’t incredible here. He’s been neck-and-neck with Tommaso Ciampa in terms of being at the top of the match qualities every time. They mention some of the big spots in the match like the plexiglass tackle, but also some of the fun spots which came together to tell a great story. He says Keith Lee was up there with Ripley and Adam Cole for the best 2019 and 2020 has been the same for him. He says you have to ask where Lee goes from here, and it’s nothing but up and he doesn’t know who can stop Lee.

* Talking about Ciampa’s match with Karrion Kross, Triple H says Kross planted his flag against Ciampa who is one of the toughest and best performers here with a fast-paced, intensive and physical match which stopped abruptly. He put over Kross’ catchphrases and says the End is Here, saying that Kross made a big statement by definitively beating Ciampa in a stellar performance. That’s the kind of guy that Triple H looks at as one of the guys who might be able to stop Lee and/or Cole’s momentums. Guys like that are game-changing new talent that shift the landscape when they arrive. He adds that both Kross and Scarlett have the “it factor.”

* They talk about the Backlot Brawl and cinematic style matches. He says they’ve been a lot of fun and very experimental since they don’t know what they’ll be able to do on a week to week basis. He says this was a fun way to do something different outside the enviroment and said people will always be critical since they’re so different, and they should be but he really enjoyed it. He says it was very aggressive and the style was great with the talent and cars. “If you drive a Monster Truck and a Lamborghini and an Uber driver shows up, what more do you need, really?”

* Asked who he thinks was the breakout star of the show, Triple H points out Finn Balor and Damian Priest who he says tore it up. He says he doesn’t know if anyone had a better showing than Priest, who came to play and had a star-making night. He says everyone knew how good he was, but this was the night that he put a stamp on it and won even though he lost the match. They talk about Balor’s consistency and Triple H says we forget about it from time to time and get used to it, then we see him go at Takeovers and remember how good he is. He says it’s hard to put a single person as the breakout star because he says Priest, Kross, and Io all could have the spot. He says it was a hell of a night across the board and jokes that Pettengill may have been the breakout star with his return. They head for barbeque and we fade out.